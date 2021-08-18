WAFA set to sign AshantiGold defender Razak Simpson to replace Konadu Yiadom

Simpson made 16 appearances for Liberty in the just ended season

Source: Oscar Mawuli Nuwati, Contributor

AshantiGold SC defender Razak Simpson is being lined up as a replacement for Konadu Yiadom who could be leaving the Sogakope based side in the coming weeks.

The tall powerful defender spent half of the 2020/2021 season at Liberty Professionals where joined on loan from AshantiGold SC.



The 23-year-old had his medical examination at the St. Andrews clinic on Monday 16 August 2021 and is expected to pen down a 3-year contract.



WAFA believe he is the right man to replace the Black Stars B towering defender Yiadom who scored 4 goals in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

Simpson made 16 appearances for Liberty and won one man of the match award in the process.



