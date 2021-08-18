0
Sports

WAFA set to sign AshantiGold defender Razak Simpson to replace Konadu Yiadom

WhatsApp Image 2021 08 17 At 5.59.35 PM.jpeg Simpson made 16 appearances for Liberty in the just ended season

Wed, 18 Aug 2021 Source: Oscar Mawuli Nuwati, Contributor

AshantiGold SC defender Razak Simpson is being lined up as a replacement for Konadu Yiadom who could be leaving the Sogakope based side in the coming weeks.

The tall powerful defender spent half of the 2020/2021 season at Liberty Professionals where joined on loan from AshantiGold SC.

The 23-year-old had his medical examination at the St. Andrews clinic on Monday 16 August 2021 and is expected to pen down a 3-year contract.

WAFA believe he is the right man to replace the Black Stars B towering defender Yiadom who scored 4 goals in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

Simpson made 16 appearances for Liberty and won one man of the match award in the process.

 

