WAFA star Augustine Boakye targets Africa footballer of the year award

WAFA talisman Augustine Boakye

WAFA talisman Augustine Boakye aims at winning the Africa Footballer of the Year award in the future.

He is rated as one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League following his swashbuckling performance in the 2020/21 season.



The 20-year old has therefore secured a move to Austrian Bundesliga outfit Wolfsberger AC and will continue his career in Europe in the 2021/22 season.



In an interview with Angel TV, the enterprising midfielder set his sights on winning the Africa best player award which has eluded Ghanaian players for some time now.

Ghana legend Abedi Pele last won the prestigious award during his heydays in 1993.



“My target is to win the African footballer of the year award in the next five years,” he said.



He finished the season as the provider of the top assist and also scooping several man-of-the-match awards in the process.