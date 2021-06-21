WAFA talisman Augustine Boakye signs four-year deal with Austrian topflight side Wolfsberger

Ghana Premier League player, Augustine Boakye

Ghana Premier League star Augustine Boakye is set to join Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC, ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Ghana's leading football website,www.ghanasoccernet.com can also confirm the hugely talented WAFA playmaker has penned a four-year contract.



Boakye is expected to join Robin Dutt's side for pre-season next week ahead of the start of the new season.



The 20-year-old was not in WAFA's matchday squad on Saturday when they lost 6-5 on penalties to Division One League side Young Wise FC in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 tie.



Boakye is rated as one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League after consistent swashbuckling performances.

He has scored seven goals this term and tops the assist chart with 11.



Boakye scooped his sixth official Man of the Match awards after scoring in their 1-1 draw with Dreams FC at home on 13 June 2021.



Just recently, Eleven Wise coach Ignatius Osei Fosu handpicked him as his best player in the Ghana top-flight after highlighting his soccer acumen.