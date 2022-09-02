WAFA withdraws from playing the 2022/2023 Division One League

WAFA

There is fire on the mountain as West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) has decided not to compete in any Ghana Football Association(GFA) organized competition.

WAFA competed in the Ghana Premier League last season but suffered relegation and was due to play in the Division One League.



According to our sources, the team has now officially written to the GFA about their desire not to compete in the lower-tier league.



This follows the decision by the organizers of the Division One League(DOL)to coerce the club to play their home matches at Gomoa Fetteh and thereby switching from being a DOL Zone Two side to a Zone Three team.



WAFA have tried to let organizers of the league see the reason why they should be made to play at their Sogakope venue but they will not budge forcing the hands of the club to quit the second-tier league.

Most of the club's players are students and schooling and relocating to Gomoa Fetteh will not ensure their benefit.



It remains unclear what the consequences may be for the club but they have officially notified the GFA that they will no longer participate in any competition.



According to sources, owners of the club are now ready to operate WAFA just as an academy for the training and sale of players after their six-year stay in the elite division ended last season.