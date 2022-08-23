WAFA youngster John Tedeku joins Asante Kotoko ahead of new season

John Tedeku

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of young defender John Tedeku from WAFA SC for the upcoming season.

The 20-year-old left-back penned a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors and is expected to replace Imoro Ibrahim who recently left the club to join Sudanese giants Al Hilal.



Tedeku who previously had a trial at Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg enjoyed an amazing 2021/22 season with the Academy boys, featuring 28 times.



Despite his outstanding performance, WAFA suffered relegation and will participate in the Division One League in the upcoming season.

He played a combined 16 matches for WAFA across the previous two seasons - 2019-20 and 2020-21 while following his promotion to the first team from the U17 team.



Kotoko sealed the signing of Tedeku on the transfer deadline day on Monday, August 22, 2022 which official announcement expected in the coming days.



Tedeku will begin training with his new teammates when they return from their trip to Sudan for an international friendly against Al Hilal.