WAFA youngster Michael Zuo on Kotoko's radar

Michael Zuo

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been alerted by the talents of West African Football Academy (WAFA) youngster Michael Zuo.

WAFA are on the brink of relegation but the attacking midfielder has been a shinning light in what appears a gloomy season for the Sogakope based side.



The Ghana Premier League leaders have set their sights on the talented young midfielder with a view to signing him.



Kotoko are not the only club interested in the talented 17 year old attacking midfielder with Aduana Stars, Medeama and Great Olympics all interested in the youngster.

WAFA are likely to suffer relegation as after 31 matches they are likely to go down except they win all their remaining three matches and also other results go their way.



Last Sunday, the 17 year old attacking midfielder was named as the Most Valuable Player in their 1-1 draw against Bechem United as he also scored their only goal.



He has scored twice in 19 matches this season whiles providing one assist for his struggling side.