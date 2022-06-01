0
Menu
Sports

WAFA youngster Michael Zuo on Kotoko's radar

Michael Zuo 300x400 Michael Zuo

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been alerted by the talents of West African Football Academy (WAFA) youngster Michael Zuo.

WAFA are on the brink of relegation but the attacking midfielder has been a shinning light in what appears  a gloomy season for the Sogakope based side.

The Ghana Premier League leaders have  set their sights on the talented young midfielder with a view  to signing him.

Kotoko are not the only club interested in the talented 17 year old attacking midfielder with Aduana Stars, Medeama and Great Olympics all interested in the youngster.

WAFA are likely to suffer relegation as after 31 matches they are likely to go down  except they  win all their remaining three matches and also other results go their way.

Last Sunday, the 17 year old attacking midfielder was named as the Most Valuable Player in their 1-1 draw against Bechem United as he also scored their only goal.

He has  scored twice in 19 matches  this season whiles providing one assist for his struggling side.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
High Court orders Sarkodie to appear in court
A Plus goes after Gifty Anti again
We are Black Stars - Inaki and Nico Williams declare
Dampare asks British High Commissioner to ‘mind her business’
Tariq Lamptey details reasons for his visit to Ghana
Odartey Lamptey weeps as he talks about his new wife on live TV
People without job history joined NDC and amassed wealth – Freddie Blay
‘This country needs a Messiah’ – Lawyer Badombie’s last Facebook post
Over 400 acres of military and state lands released to Otumfuo
Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto