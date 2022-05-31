WAFA youngster Michael Zuo pops up on the radar of top Ghana Premier League clubs

Michael Zuo

West African Football Academy (WAFA) youngster Michael Zuo has emerged as a transfer target for top Ghana Premier League clubs following his superlative display this season.

The 17-year-old has been outstanding despite his outfits poor run of form in the ongoing domestic top-flight campaign.



Zuo has become a subject of interest for several clubs in the league including Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars, Medeama and Great Olympics.



He bagged his third most valuable player awards of the season in his sides 1-1 stalemate against Bechem United on Sunday.

The enterprising player scored to hand his side a point after going down to the Hunters.



WAFA are in the relegation zone after 31 matches into the season and with three games to end the season, the Academy boys could be relegated should they drop points.