WAFU-B U-20 Championship: Black Satellites train ahead of Burkina Faso must-win game

The Black Satellites of Ghana

The Black Satellites of Ghana held another training session ahead of the Burkina Faso must-win game in the on-going WAFU-B U-20 Championship.

Coach Karim Zito put the players through their paces as they intensify preparations for their final group game of the competition.



The Satellites must beat Burkina Faso on Saturday, May 14, 2022 to stand a chance of progressing from the group stages.



The defending champions suffered a 2-0 defeat against Nigeria in their first game of the competition at the GSK Stadium last Sunday.



Goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullai in each half of the game ensured the Nigerians sealed the points at stake.



The win took the Nigerians on top of Group B with three points.

Ghana will be looking to defending their WAFU-B U20 Championship title and gain qualification to the 2023 African U20 Cup of Nations.



The Satellites won the last edition of the sub-regional competition and went on to lift the 2021 African U20 Cup of Nations.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







