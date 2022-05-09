0
Menu
Sports

WAFU-B U-20 Championship: Karim Zito explains Clinton Duodu and Osman Amadu exclusion

54767123.295 Clinton Duodu of Bechem United

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana U-20 coach Abdul Karim Zito says the decision to exclude Clinton Duodu (Bechem United) and Osman Amadu (Legon Cities) from the squad for the WAFU B Cup of Nations is as a result of unimpressive performance at camp.

The duo who have had a descent campaign in the Ghana Premier League were surprisingly dropped from the final list for the tournament in Niger.

This has generated a heated argument among football fanatics in the country.

Speaking after Ghana’s defeat to Nigeria on Sunday, Karim Zito explained the duo were dropped because they did not perform while in camp.

“Your team’s performance will bring you to the national team and when you come to the national team, I don’t use your team’s performance to judge you or to select but rather I use what you show to me at national camp to select you”

“When they came, I was even wondering, what is wrong with Clinton, for Amadu, of late he doesn’t play. I play him in the knockout, we beat them, he did not play, all time Amadu is on the bench and in all the friendly games we played they did not perform, so why should I bring them?

“They can talk but your performance outside with your club will bring you to the national team but you have to perform with me before I select you. They didn’t perform well and that is why I dropped them”

The Black Satellites suffered a 2-0 defeat in their first game of the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations at the GSK Stadium on Sunday evening.

Goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullai in each half of the game ensure the Nigerians picks the points at stake.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow
Related Articles: