WAFU-B U17 Tournament: Bado Benoit to officiate Black Starlets vs Ivory Coast 3rd-place match

Wafu Gh V Bf The match will kick-off at 3pm

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Burkina Faso's Bado Benoit will officiate Ghana's WAFU-B U17 third-place playoff game against Ivory Coast on Friday.

He will be assisted by Igho Hope from Nigeria and Dodometin Joe Cortel from Benin.

Niger's Zouwaira Souley is the fourth referee for the match with Nigeria's Peter Edibi as Referee Assessor.

The match will kick-off at 3pm.

Match 12 : Côte d'Ivoire vs Ghana

Ref : Bado Benoît (Burkina Faso) AA1 : Igho Hope

(Nigeria) AA2 : Dodometin Joe Cortel

(Bénin) 4th Ref : Zouwaira Souley

(Niger) * Assessor: Peter EDIBI (Nigeria)

Source: footballghana.com
