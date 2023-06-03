WAFU B U20 Girls Cup final: Come and support us to beat Nigeria – Coach Yussif Basigi to fans

Head coach of the Black Princesses of Ghana, Coach Yussif Basigi

Head coach of the Black Princesses of Ghana, Coach Yussif Basigi has assured that his side will give their all to be crowned champions of the 2023 WAFU Zone B Girls U20 Cup of Nations tournament.

The tactician, however, insists that the team will need the support of every Ghanaian to achieve that target.



He is hence calling on Ghanaians to fill the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, June 3, when Ghana takes on Nigeria in the finals.



Coach Yussif Basigi recognises the quality of the opponent but believes he will be able to mount a strategy for his team to see off the Nigerians in the final to lift the Virgin trophy.

“We are not putting pressure on the girls and every match and its tactical play. We have seen the Nigerians play and we know how they play. We have also seen how they play so we are going to map up our strategy,” Coach Yussif Basigi said after the win against Burkina Faso in the semi-finals.



The finals between Ghana and Nigeria will kick off at 18:00gmt at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 3.