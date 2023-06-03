4
Menu
Sports

WAFU B U20 Girls Cup final: Come and support us to beat Nigeria – Coach Yussif Basigi to fans

Yusif Basigi 2 Head coach of the Black Princesses of Ghana, Coach Yussif Basigi

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of the Black Princesses of Ghana, Coach Yussif Basigi has assured that his side will give their all to be crowned champions of the 2023 WAFU Zone B Girls U20 Cup of Nations tournament.

The tactician, however, insists that the team will need the support of every Ghanaian to achieve that target.

He is hence calling on Ghanaians to fill the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, June 3, when Ghana takes on Nigeria in the finals.

Coach Yussif Basigi recognises the quality of the opponent but believes he will be able to mount a strategy for his team to see off the Nigerians in the final to lift the Virgin trophy.

“We are not putting pressure on the girls and every match and its tactical play. We have seen the Nigerians play and we know how they play. We have also seen how they play so we are going to map up our strategy,” Coach Yussif Basigi said after the win against Burkina Faso in the semi-finals.

The finals between Ghana and Nigeria will kick off at 18:00gmt at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 3.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Related Articles: