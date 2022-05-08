0
Menu
Sports

WAFU-B U20: We are ready for this competition - Black Satellites skipper Zubairu Ibrahim

Zubairu Ibrahim 234567.jpeg Black Satellites skipper Zubairu Ibrahim

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Satellites skipper Zubairu Ibrahim believes his side is well-prepared for the WAFU-B U20 Championship in Niamey, Nigeria.

Ghana will be looking to defend its WAFU-B U20 Championship title and gain qualification to the 2023 African U20 Cup of Nations.

The Satellites won the last edition of the sub-regional competition and went on to lift the 2021 African U20 Cup of Nations.

“We had a lot of sessions in Prampram so we are well-prepared for this competition. We are here to defend the title we won and return the trophy to Ghana," Ibrahim told ghanafa.org.

"Though we know games against Nigeria at every level are difficult, we are not under pressure and we will play according to our game plan”.

He added, "We believe in our team and we believe in our strengths and hopefully that will help us deliver a win against Nigeria on Sunday."

Ghana’s opening match against Nigeria will kick off at 5pm local time(4pm GMT) at the Stade Stade Général Seyni Kountché in Niamey.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow
Some joined Nollywood for prostitution, untrained ones pay for roles – Veteran actor
Bawumia, Kan Dapaah, Ayorkor Botchway, IGP, others mourn with Tobinco
Free SHS increasing Ghana's unemployment challenge - Asantehene
GhanaWeb's correspondent, McAnthony Dagyenga wins Malaria Excellence Award
MoMo users in Kumasi draw up ways to avoid E-Levy charges
A Plus reveals what Kwame Despite told him at a recent meeting
If I support Alan, is he not a human being? – Ken Agyapong fumes at detractors
Former GNPC boss Dr K.K. Sarpong to be sworn in as Offinso Paramount Chief
Related Articles: