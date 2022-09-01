1
WAFU B Women’s CL Qualifiers: Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Africa Sports 6-5 on penalties to reach final

5B2F8074 5CCC 4E8C BB7B B71B955ECB72.jpeg Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Ghanaian side Ampem Darkoa Ladies have booked a place in the final of the WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League qualifiers after beating  Africa Sports D’Abidjan 6-5 on penalties.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw after regulation time with the penalty shootout needed to separate the two West African sides in the semifinal.

The Ivorian side took the lead in the first half before the Ghana Women’s Premier League champions equalized in the 60th minute through Gladys Amfobea.

The two teams created a lot of chances but failed to increase the lead after the goal in the 60th minute.

Ampem Darkoa converted all their spot kicks but Africa Sports failed in their attempt with the last kick which saw the Ghanaian champions securing a place in the final.

Ampem Darkoa will now face the winner of the game between Bayelsa Queens

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
