WAFU U-17: 20 Black Starlets coach Paa Kwesi Fabin blame Nigeria defeat on MRI

Black Starlets head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, has disclosed that 20 players failed MRI tests before their opening game against Nigeria in the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations qualifiers on Saturday.

According to the experienced gaffer, he had about just two weeks to build a new team for the competition in Cape Coast.



Ghana lost 4-1 to Nigeria at the Cape Coast stadium.

"I don’t like to make excuses but about three weeks to the tournament the FA President asked the CAF medical team to do an MRI of our boys so out of 28, 20 were disqualified so, so we had to use about 2 and half weeks to build this team, we lost but I believe we’ll come back stronger," coach Fabin said after the game.



The Black Starlets will play Togo in their second group game on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Cape Coast stadium.