WAFU U-20: Social media users accuse Nigeria of winning tournament with overaged players

Tolulope Ojo 67898 Nigeria winger, Tolulope Ojo

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria beat Ghana in Group stages of WAFU tournament

Nigeria beat Benin to win WAFU

Ghana eliminated from group stages

Nigeria were crowned winners of the WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament in Niger after beating Benin in the final in Niamey on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Nigeria beat Benin 3-1 with Tolulope Ojo hitting a double as Ibrahim Muhammad added another for the champions. Rivaldo Alitonou grabbed the consultation for Benin.

Images of the team's celebration surfaced online as some accused the Champions of using overaged players.

Many claims that some players of the Flying Eagles look older than their age single out players like Ibrahim Yahaya and Tolulope Ojo.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso placed third after beating Ivory Coast as defending champions, Ghana were eliminated in the group stages.

