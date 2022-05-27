0
WAFU U17 Cup of Nations: Ghana to play Nigeria in opening match

Fri, 27 May 2022

The Black Stars will face the Golden Eaglets in the competition's first game on June 11, 2022.

As the host country, the Ghana Football Association have put appropriate measures in place to ensure a successful tournament.

The tournament serves as a qualification for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations with the final three qualifying for Algeria 2023.

Ghana are one of seven countries competing for the ultimate prize. Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Benin, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Togo round out the list.

The seven teams have been divided into two groups: Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo in group A, and Ivory Coast, Benin, Niger, and Burkina Faso in group B.

