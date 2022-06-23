0
WAFU U17 final: Julian Nunoo to officiate Nigeria vs Burkina Faso match

Refree Nunoo.png Ghanaian referee, Julian Nii Nunoo

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana loses to Burkina Faso in WAFU U17 semis

Nigeria takes on Burkina Faso in WAFU U17 finals on Friday

Lawyer Naa Odofoley Nortey appointed as Match Commissioner

Ghanaian referee, Julian Nii Nunoo, has been selected to officiate the final match between Nigeria and Burkina Faso in the ongoing WAFU U17 Zone B championship.

Julian Nunoo will be assisted by his countryman, Roland Nii Dodoo Addy, and Komlan Domenyo Adiwotso of Togo.

Lawyer Naa Odofoley Nortey has also been appointed as the Match Commissioner for the game with Brou Kouadio Parfait of Cote D’Ivoire standing in as the Referee Assessor.

Nigeria will take on Burkina Faso at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Ghana will take on Ivory Coast in the third-place match on Thursday after they lost to Burkina Faso on Tuesday, June 21, at the Cape Coast Stadium.



