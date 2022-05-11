0
WAFU U20: Black Satellites win training match ahead of crucial Burkina Faso clash

Black Satellites 5678.png Black Satellites play Niger u17 in a training friendly

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria beat Ghana in WAFU U-20 opener

Ghana to face Burkina Faso in second group fixture

Ghana-Burkina game set for 5 pm kickoff

Black Satellites engaged Niger (U17) in a training match on May 11, 2022, ahead of their second Group B game at the ongoing WAFU Zone B tournament.

The Satellites won the friendly by a lone goal as part of preparations ahead of their second game against Burkina Faso on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Head coach Abdul Karim Zito who aims at retaining the title he won in 2021 led the team to beat the Nigerien youth side at the Fenifoot Training centre.

Ghana had an unwanted start to the tournament with a 2-0 defeat against Nigeria on the opening day.

The team will hold two training sessions before the match against Burkina Faso at the Stade General Seyni Kouantche in Niamey.

The match is set which will kick off at 5 pm (16:00 GMT). A defeat for Ghana will bring an end to the team's title defence quest.

