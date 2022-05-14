WAFU U20 Championship: Coach Yaw Preko confident Black Satellites can secure qualification

Former Ghana International, Yaw Preko

Former Ghana international, Yaw Preko, is confident that the Black Satellites of Ghana can qualify out of the group against Burkina Faso in the ongoing WAFU U20 Championship.

The Black Satellites lost their opening game against Nigeria 2-0.



Ghana is in Group B and must now win their next game against Burkina Faso on Saturday, May 14, 2022, or face elimination.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports ahead of the game, Yaw Preko is optimistic that Ghana can sail through to the next stage with a win.

“I knew against Nigeria it was going to be tough. After what the Black Stars did to the team in Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers. Those who watched the game knew it wasn’t an easy game. For Ghana when we go to competitions we are slow starters”, he told Happy FM.



“We are only three teams in the group and unfortunately when you lose one match you don’t have the chance to make amends because you don’t have two games to play.



“We were hoping Burkina Faso were going to lose against Nigeria on Wednesday but that game ended in a draw. I hope the technical team has watched the Burkina Faso game. For the two goals to go into their net it means they can score and also concede. I believe coach Zito and his technical team will correct the mistake. It’s a do and die affair now. They will need just one point to qualify and I strongly believe Coach Zito and his players can qualify to the semifinals”, he added.