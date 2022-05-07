WAFU Zone B U20 Championship: Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu to handle Benin versus Togo opener

Charles Bulu

Referee Charles Bulu will officiate the WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations opener between Benin and Togo on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The FIFA referee will be assisted by compatriot Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey and Nigerian Efosa Celestine Igudia.



Joseph Odey Ogabor from Nigeria is the fourth referee with Ghanaian Augustine Fugah appointed as Match Commissioner.

The WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations begins on Saturday in the Nigerien capital of Niamey, with seven countries battling for qualification to the Africa U20 Championship.



Ghana's Black Satellites are defending champions and will be hoping to qualify for the main tournament later this year.