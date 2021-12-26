WPL Match report: Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Ashtown Ladies to record first win of season

Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Ampem Darkoa Ladies registered their first win in the new season on Saturday as they beat Ashtown Ladies 2-0 on Match Day two of the Women’s Premier League at the Bantama Park.

The home side were first to fire a salvo but Firdaus Abdul’s shot hit the wood work as Ampem Darkoa had a major let off in the 15th minute. Ashtown Ladies dictated the pace of the game but weren't lucky to find the back of the net allowing Ampem Darkoa to grow in confidence and take charge of the game by controlling the midfield.



Mary Amponsah broke the deadlock on the 37th minute to give the away side the lead before Grace Acheampong doubled the lead for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in injury time after Ashtown Ladies lost their shape.



The home side was well controlled by the home side but lack of firepower let them down. Both teams reshuffled their sides by introducing fresh limbs in the second half but the changes were crucial to Ampem Darkoa as they took control of possession and matched their host boot for boot.

The defence of Ampem Darkoa Ladies were very resolute at the back which yielded them a good result as they protected their two goals to win the match by 2 goals to nil.



Ashtown Ladies are yet to win after 2 matches whiles Ampem Darkoa Ladies grabbed their first win of the season after losing last weekend. Grace Acheampong of Ampem Darkoa ladies won the Most Valuable player of the match.