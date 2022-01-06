WPL Week 4 Preview: Faith Ladies lock horns with Hasaacas Ladies in a dicey duel

Debutants, Faith Ladies will lock horns with defending champions, Hasaacas Ladies FC

Source: GNA

Women’s Premier League (WPL) debutants, Faith Ladies who have been impressive in the league will lock horns with defending champions, Hasaacas Ladies FC in match-day four of the WPL at the Carl Reindorf Park in Accra on Monday.

Faith Ladies who sit third on the Southern zone league table behind Hasaacas have a herculean task to surmount coming against an experienced team that can boast of one of the best tacticians in the country.



Hasaacas Ladies, a team guided by Coach Yussif Basigi who won six medals this year with his team appears stronger on paper and would give Edna Quagraine’s side a good run for their money.



Whilst Hasaacas Ladies can boast of players like free-kick expert Perpetual Agyekum, Evelyn Badu, Janet Egyir, Veronica Appiah, Success Ameyaa, Faith ladies would march onto the pitch with Adwoa Donkor who snatched a point for her side when they met Berry Ladies over the weekend.



Hasaacas Ladies have seven points and are at the apex of the Southern zone whilst the homers have five and a win over the visitors would move them to the top whilst a win for Basigi’s side would cement their position at the top.



Both sides have not lost any game this season.

Second place Ladystrikers, who have lost just a single game this season, would face bottom-side Army Ladies at the El-Wak sports stadium on Saturday. Army ladies after three weeks of action are yet to win a match this season whilst Berry Ladies play guest to struggling Sea Lions at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina.



At the Adu Yaw- Asassan Park in Ajumako, Soccer Intellectuals would host Immigration ladies whilst Police Ladies take on Thunder Queens at the McDan La Town Park on Saturday.



In the Northern Zone, leaders Dreamz Ladies, would be hoping for yet another victory against Ampem Darkoa Ladies on Friday at the Bantama AstroTurf, having won all three matches this season.



Dreamz Ladies during the weekend beat Supreme Ladies 2-1 after Stella Nyamekye, in the dying minute of the game scored an impressive goal to give the side a perfect start this season. Top form Stella Nyamekye now has five goals to her credit and would be looking forward to giving Ampem Darkoa a tough time.



Ampem Darkoa, nicknamed the Nanamma, have lost just a single match this season and would also try to end the unbeaten run of Dreamz Ladies FC. The side also beat Kumasi Sports Academy by a lone goal last weekend.

Prisons Ladies would also host Kumasi-based Fabulous Ladies in Sunyani, at the Coronation Park on Saturday. Both sides, after three weeks of action, now have the same points with Prisons Ladies in the fourth position.



Supreme Ladies would travel all the way to Tamale to face bottom place, Northern Ladies, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Friday. Northern Ladies have drawn one and lost two of their last three matches this season. Supreme Ladies are eighth on the league table, two points ahead of Northern Ladies.



Kumasi Sports Academy in search of their second win this season would welcome seventh place FC Savannah to the Bantama AstroTurf in Kumasi on Saturday. Both teams have won one match each in their last three games this season. FC Savannah’s Ibrahim Asana is likely to be a threat to Kumasi Sports Academy having scored two goals this season and Ashtown ladies will welcome Pearl Pia Ladies at the Bantama Astroturf on Sunday.