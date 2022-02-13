Wahab Ackwei signs for American side Rio Grande Valley

Ackwei comes to the Toros with experience

American side Rio Grande Valley FC have completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Wahab Ackwei ahead of the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Ackwei comes to the Toros with experience in both the USL Championship and League One.



He most recently competed for Championship club Loudoun United FC during the 2021 season where he recorded 23 clearances, 16 interceptions and six blocks in nine appearances.



Ackwei also previously played in the Championship for the New York Red Bulls ll in 2018, where he made seven appearances.

Additionally, Ackwei has seen action in League One for the Richmond Kickers, where across two seasons in 2019-20 he made 39 appearances in all competitions.



While with the Kickers, Ackwei earned League One All-League Second Team honors in 2019 as he tied for fourth in the league with 49 interceptions while also recording 97 clearances and 22 tackles at a 75.9 percent success rate.



Earlier in his career, the now 25-year-old competed in the Ghana Premier League for Inter Allies FC between 2014-2017, where he made 23 appearances.