Wahab Adams responds to Asante Kotoko letters on alleged foreign trails

Asante Kotoko defender, Wahab Adams

• Wahab Adams has responded to Asante Kotoko’s query

• He was reported to have signed a contract with Wolkite FC



• The defender insists that he still has a binding contract with Asante Kotoko



Asante Kotoko defender, Wahab Adams has responded to reports that he has left the shores of Ghana to do trials with an unknown foreign club, without the permission of his club.



The experienced centre back in a release from Asante Kotoko was rumoured to have travelled outside the country to do trails on the blind side of the Porcupine Warriors.



Asante Kotoko, in the release, stated that the player’s alleged trip was not authorized by the club and thus have commenced an investigation into the issue.

He was alleged to have signed a contract with an Ethiopian club named Wolkite FC but Wahab Adams has denied these reports in an interview with Ghanasportspage.



“I have a running contract with Kotoko and they gave us one month break so I will be in Kumasi before they resume training to join the Porcupines prepare for the next season,” Wahab Adams indicated in the interview.



“Yes, Asante Kotoko sent me the letter which has been replied.”



He added that he saw the announcement on the social media pages of the Ethiopian club but he has not signed a contract with any club as he is still an Asante Kotoko player.



“I have seen such announcement on that club’s (Wolkite FC) social media page but I haven’t signed any contract with any team. The said club is in Ethiopia and I am also in Italy. It’s not true,” Adams noted.