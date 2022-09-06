Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has reduced his squad for the upcoming international break in comparison to his previous selection for the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in May 2022.

When compared to his previous 33-man squad for the qualifiers, the German-based tactician reduced the number by four and made six changes to his 29-man squad.



The 11 players who made the previous squad but missed out on the September squad include Kwesi Okyere Wriedt, Braydon Manu, Christopher Antwi Agyei, Yaw Yeboah, Augustine Okrah, Joseph Paintsil, Mubarak Wakaso, Edmund Addo, Jonathan Mensah, Abdul Mumin, and Lawrence Ati Zigi.



Hence, the six players who joined the 26 players to complete the 29-list are Alexander Djiku, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Randsford Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Inaki Williams.



Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



The below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.



Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.



Wingers: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo



