4
Menu
Sports

Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad

Mubarak Wakaso651.jpeg Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has reduced his squad for the upcoming international break in comparison to his previous selection for the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in May 2022.

When compared to his previous 33-man squad for the qualifiers, the German-based tactician reduced the number by four and made six changes to his 29-man squad.

The 11 players who made the previous squad but missed out on the September squad include Kwesi Okyere Wriedt, Braydon Manu, Christopher Antwi Agyei, Yaw Yeboah, Augustine Okrah, Joseph Paintsil, Mubarak Wakaso, Edmund Addo, Jonathan Mensah, Abdul Mumin, and Lawrence Ati Zigi.

Hence, the six players who joined the 26 players to complete the 29-list are Alexander Djiku, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Randsford Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Inaki Williams.

Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.

Wingers: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo

Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG
Aisha Huang obtained a Ghana Card in Feb. 2022 with the name Huang En
Tonardo gifted a brand-new $30,000 Mercedes Benz
Otto Addo rejected our calls to add Muntari to the squad - Alhaji Grusah
Meet the 1st First-Class Law Graduating Student of UPSA
Galamsey 'queen' Aisha Huang re-arrested, remanded by Accra Court
Related Articles: