Wakaso, Atsu eulogize Hearts defender Raddy Ovouka after gallant display in Super Clash

Hearts of Oak defender, Raddy Ovouka in action

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Raddy Ovouka has attracted praises from Ghana international stars Mubarak Wakaso and Christian Atsu after another big display in the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Ovouka is best left-back in the Ghanaian top-flight by a mile.



The Congolese import’s intelligence and tenacious output has earned him several plaudits from analysts of the local game.



He was at his usual best for the Phobians during the 1-0 victory against great rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Ovouka barely put a foot wrong in the defensive side of his game on the day and managed to cause lots of headaches for the Porcupine backline with his marauding runs and trickery.

Wakaso, who like many Ghanaians watched the much-anticipated clash with keen interest, couldn’t help but wax lyrical over the 21- year-old fullback.



The Shenzhen FC midfielder’s praise was echoed by former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu.



Ovouka has played 24 times for Hearts of Oak, scoring 1 goal in the process.



