Wakaso's inclusion in latest Ghana squad draws shocking reaction from social media users

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has taken over the Twitter trends after being named in the latest Black Stars squad by coach Otto Addo for the upcoming international assignments.

The former Villarreal midfielder has been named in the Black Stars' squad for the 2023 Africa Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in June.



While Otto Addo continues to be the "darling boy" of many Ghanaians for returning Ghana to the World Cup, his decision to include an inactive Mubarak Wakaso has caused an outrage on social media.



Mubarak Wakaso hasn't played competitive football since September 2021 as he continues to battle with injuries, making Ghanaians on social media question the motive behind his call-up.



Wakaso's competitive football game was in September 2021 while playing for Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League despite being in the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Below are some social media reactions:





Ayew brothers and Wakaso in big 2022?? chale let’s be serious in this country ah — Nergy???? (@nergy21) May 26, 2022

Jeffrey Schlupp plays day in day out in the EPL but didn’t make the squad. How can Wakaso who is yet to play a competitive game be handed a callup to the national team. We’re in 2022 charley this kind of jokes must stop. — Aliscious (@aliscious_1) May 26, 2022

Just seen the squad for the qualifiers.... Some don't deserve to be there... Schlupp and Duncan over wakaso any day pic.twitter.com/8Uvd0bQjKd — Afransi Sub Zero ???? (@clement__arthur) May 26, 2022