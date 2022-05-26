Wakaso's inclusion in latest Ghana squad draws shocking reaction from social media users

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has taken over the Twitter trends after being named in the latest Black Stars squad by coach Otto Addo for the upcoming international assignments.
The former Villarreal midfielder has been named in the Black Stars' squad for the 2023 Africa Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in June.
While Otto Addo continues to be the "darling boy" of many Ghanaians for returning Ghana to the World Cup, his decision to include an inactive Mubarak Wakaso has caused an outrage on social media.
Mubarak Wakaso hasn't played competitive football since September 2021 as he continues to battle with injuries, making Ghanaians on social media question the motive behind his call-up.
Wakaso's competitive football game was in September 2021 while playing for Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League despite being in the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Below are some social media reactions in the post below:
Mubarak Wakaso makes a return to the Black Stars. #CitiSports pic.twitter.com/ZUMNdS5PcD— EBO. (@Original_Ebo) May 26, 2022
Big 2022 and you’re still adding Wakaso to blackstars list? Otto Addo den Ralf ano know who shaaa— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) May 26, 2022
A midfield of Mohammed Kudus, Edmund Addo, Idrissu baba mixed with a Partey kinda play by Mubarak Wakaso.— KELLY. (@Kelvinarthurr) May 26, 2022
Whaat! We're winning the World Cup????
Ayew brothers and Wakaso in big 2022?? chale let’s be serious in this country ah— Nergy???? (@nergy21) May 26, 2022
If Otoo Addo is able to call Wakaso to the Black Stars team then Sulley Muntari too must be there as well.— MINGLE???????? (@mingle_tweets) May 26, 2022
Jeffrey Schlupp plays day in day out in the EPL but didn’t make the squad. How can Wakaso who is yet to play a competitive game be handed a callup to the national team. We’re in 2022 charley this kind of jokes must stop.— Aliscious (@aliscious_1) May 26, 2022
Just seen the squad for the qualifiers.... Some don't deserve to be there... Schlupp and Duncan over wakaso any day pic.twitter.com/8Uvd0bQjKd— Afransi Sub Zero ???? (@clement__arthur) May 26, 2022
Mubarak Wakaso has not played club football since August 2021— The Bearded Mc????????♂️???????? (@Oscarnuwati) May 26, 2022
His last competitive fixture for club and country was in November 2021
We are in May 2022, Someone needs to explain. On what basis was he invited ?
Can someone explain ?
Those asking about Wakaso, I really don't care about the Black Stars' call up. I don't know the players they called. I don't follow them and I don't even support the team. The performances of Kotoko players in the last 4-6 weeks don't warrant a callup. Don't agree? I care not!— ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????©✍???? (@domynych) May 26, 2022
It's highly probable that Wakaso will be on bench but what about the Ayew brothers?? Our coaches de3 tueh— Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) May 26, 2022
Mubarak Wakaso still making this Black Stars squad baffles me, but arh well, let’s see how things will go.— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) May 26, 2022
Bigups to Afriyie Barnie and Augustine Okrah for their callups. Truly deserving
Otto Addo named Wakaso in Black Stars squad and everyone is shouting - "where is Ashimeru?, why is Wakaso in there, why is Bechem goalie Idrissu out?" OH NO!! Ghanaians complain too much. After chasing Philemon. See why GFA was hiding the list? Anyway, you guys have a point..????????????— Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) May 26, 2022
Mubarak Wakaso has not played club football since August 2021
His last competitive fixture for club and country was in November 2021
We are in May 2022, Someone needs to explain.
When did Mubarak Wakaso kick a competitive football?— Listowel Mensah (AK-0000317) (@Listo_Mens) May 26, 2022
Richard Boadu? Mudasiru, Imoro don't deserve a call-up?
This rubbish must stop!!!
