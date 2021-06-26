Wales vs Denmark 4-0: Dolberg goal put Danish team ahead as dem reach Euro 2020 Quarter Finals

Kasper Dolberg

Denmark win Wales 4-0 to be di first team to qualify for di quarter finals from di round of 16.

One brilliant strike for di 27th minute from Kasper Dolberg wey e cut inside afta e collect di ball from Mikkel Damsgaard put Christian Eriksen team ahead.



Di first game of di Last 16, knockout stage for di Euro 2020, wey happun for Amsterdam bin Kick-off around 17:00 BST.



Wales bin finish as Group A runners-up while Denmark come second from Group B



While sabi pipo say Danish player Christian Eriksen wey collapse during Denmark first match of di tournament with Finland continue to provide inspiration for di Denmark side for di tournament.



Wales prove pre-tournament predictions wrong to reach dis stage and with Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey dem bin believe say dem get a real chance of bringing back dia dream Euro 2016 campaign.

Match facts



Denmark don win six of dia previous 10 meetings, with Wales wey win four.



Di Danes defeat Wales two times for di 2018 Nations League, where Christian Eriksen score both goals in a 2-0 win for Aarhus.



Wales lose back-to-back competitive games for di first time since June 2019.



Denmark be winners for Euro 92, dem finish fourth for 1964 and reach di semi-finals for 1984 but dis na dia first appearance for di Euros knockout stages since 2004. Dem lost 3-0 to di Czech Republic for di quarter-final.

Mikkel Damsgaard (20 years 353 days) become Denmark youngest goalscorer for a major tournament for di win versus Russia. E get three goals and three assists for im past five caps.



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg get three assists for three games for Euro 2020. One more go set a new national record for assists inside a single major tournament.



