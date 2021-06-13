Wales vs Switzerland: Breel Embolo, Kieffer Moore goals see both side share points

Switzerland bin take di lead early for di second half as Breel Embolo score

Wales and Switzerland begin dia Euro 2020 campaign wit 1-1 draw.

Switzerland bin take di lead early for di second half as Breel Embolo nod in Rodriguez corner kick past Wales goalkeeper, Danny Ward.



Despite say Switzerland control di game, Wales equalise for di 74th minute as dia striker Kieffer Moore guide Joe Morell cross into di net wit im head.

Both teams try to find di winner late in di game but na Switzerland come di closest as VAR rule out Gavranovic goal for offside.



