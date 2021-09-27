Watch 15-year-old Mezak Asante's goal that has got social media talking

• Mezak Asante is being hailed on social media for his superb solo goal in the Division Two League
• He dribbled five players and the goalkeeper to score
• Ghanaians want his goal to be nominated for the 2021 FIFA Puskas Award
A 15-year-old attacking midfielder, Mezak Asante, has taken over social media after scoring a magical goal at the Accra Sports Stadium in a Division Two game in Ghana.
Mezak Asante dribbled past five players and the goalkeeper before scoring the beautiful solo goal which can win the FIFA Puskas Award.
The Golden Kick FC player has received the admiration of many football fans all over social media and in the traditional media after his solo goal surfaced online.
Sports journalist Saddick Adams, Michael Oti Adjei, and a host of other journalists couldn’t help but admire the goal scored by the 15-year-old.
Many who reacted to this goal has tagged the social media pages of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) as they believe that the goal would have been nominated for the 2021 Puskas Award if it had been scored by any top player in Europe.
The Puskas Award is a FIFA Award that is given to the player who scored the best goal in the year under review.
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on social media for you in the post below:
@FIFAcom @FIFAcom This goal was scored by 15-year-old Mizak Asante in the Division Two League in Ghana. @ESPNFC .
Super goal @gyaigyimii pic.twitter.com/k140ysG23A— @The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) September 27, 2021
The commentary did justice to this goal in the division 2 league.— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) September 27, 2021
Utterly brilliant pic.twitter.com/NGZ64Suydt
Mezak Asante for the world pic.twitter.com/oJh8iIDuXq— Oyerepa Sports (@OyerepaSports) September 27, 2021
Ghana football got talent! ???????? ????????????????✅— Essien Debrah⚽✍️ (@De_essieno) September 27, 2021
