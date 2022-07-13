Watch Afena-Gyan's goal in AS Roma win over Sunderland

AS Roma beat Sunderland in a pre-season friendly
Afena-Gyan extend AS Roma contract
Crystal Palace show interest in Afena-Gyan, Reports
Black Stars forward, Felix Afena-Gyan scored in AS Roma's pre-season friendly against Sunderland on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
The 19-year-old recorded a goal and assist as Roma picked up a 2-0 win in their first pre-season game ahead of the new campaign.
Afena-Gyan replaced Sephan El Shaarawy in the second half and broke the deadlock in the 75th minute with a beautifully placed shot.
Five minutes later, he assisted Zaniolo for the second goal as Jose Mourinho's side got off to a winning start in the pre-season games.
The Black Stars forward has been linked with a loan move to Sassuolo and Crystal Palace.
Felix Afena-Gyan on July 6, 2022, signed a new four-year contract extension with Roma.
"I am really pleased to have signed this contract," Afena-Gyan after opening the new deal.
"Ever since I arrived at this club, my aim was to get into the first team, and since I did that, my life has changed a lot," he added.
He continued that he is motivated to start the new season as he looks forward to improving as a striker.
"Now, I need to just concentrate on continuing to improve, I am motived to start the new season in the best possible way."
Watch Afena-Gyan's goal below:
EE/FNOQ
- I was inspired by Ronaldinho whiles growing up - Paul Mensah
- My maiden Ghana call up came as a surprise – Daniel Kofi-Kyereh
- ‘I’m glad he’s here’ - Hertha Berlin boss on Kevin-Prince Boateng stay
- Ghana once rejected requests from Nketiah, Lamptey to feature in national team – Saanie Daara
- Jesurun Rak-Sakyi set for MK Dons loan
- Read all related articles