Watch Afriyie Barnieh's strike that sent Black Galaxies to the next round of CHAN qualifiers

IMG 20220731 WA0043 Afriyie Barnieh (middle)

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana’s Black Galaxies pipped the Squirrels of Benin in Porto Novo in the second leg of the 2022 CHAN qualifiers on Saturday evening.

Hearts of Oak SC talisman Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the only goal of the match to send Ghana through to the playoffs.

The former Ghana Black Satellites captain scored in the second half of the match to make it a home and away win for the Black Galaxies.

Benin started the game very well but failed to create dangerous chances and openings in the Ghana goal area which allowed the Black Galaxies freedom at the back.

Karela United FC star, Umar Bashiru went on a rampage with the ball at his feet to the bar line before putting the ball on the plate for Barnieh to score late in the game.

Ghana won the first leg 3-0 and today’s victory makes it 4-0 on aggregate to qualify for the playoffs.

On August 27,Ghana will travel to old rivals Nigeria for the first leg of the playoffs before the second leg in a week time in Ghana for a ticket to next CHAN tournament in Algeria.





