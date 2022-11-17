3
Watch Afriyie Barnieh’s ‘suluyia’ and penalty which was ignored by referee in Switzerland game

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In his full Black Stars debut, Accra Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh produced a performance of a lifetime, earning rave plaudits from Ghanaians on social media.

The Accra Hearts of Oak forward was a "dangerous" man for Ghana at the right-wing position as he run into tight spaces, create chances, and was good at helping Tariq Lamptey to defend Ghana's right side.

Barnieh's most controversial moment in the game came when he was kicked in the box after successfully pushing the ball through the legs of Eray Comert in a manner known in Ghana as ‘suluyia’.

Ghanaians believed that the incident was a clear penalty for Ghana as the Switzerland defender Eray Comert tripped him in the penalty box after he (Comert) was nutmegged. There referee, much to the chagrin of the Ghanaian supporters waved play on.

Ghana, despite not winning the penalty appeal went on to win the game in the second half as goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo were enough for the Black Stars to carry the day.

Watch the penalty incident in the video below:





Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below



