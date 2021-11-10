Watch Ahmed Toure's bicycle-kick goal against Bibiani Gold Stars

• Ahmed Toure scored his first goal against Bibiani Gold Stars in the 2021/22 GPL

• His beautiful bicycle-kick goal was not enough to get a win for Medeama



• Bibiani Gold Stars have four points after matchday two



Medeama SC ended their matchday two Ghana Premier League game with a 1-1 draw against newcomers Bibiani Gold Stars at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.



Bibiani Gold Stars scored a stoppage-time goal to snatch a point from the Yellow and Mauve's away from home after Burkinabae striker Ahmed Toure had taken the lead for the home team.



The former Asante Kotoko striker scored a wonderful bicycle-kick goal in the 81st for Medeama before Joshua Akoto cancelled the goal with his 91st-minute strike.

The Burkinabe forwarded connected a cross from the right side with a bicycle kick from just inside the box giving the goalkeeper no chance to pull a save.



It was Ahmed Toure’s first goal in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season after his silence in Medeama 4-0 defeat to Bechem United in their first game of the campaign.







