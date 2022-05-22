0
Watch Alfred Duncan's powerful strike that secured European spot for Fiorentina

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Alfred Duncan scored to propel Fiorentina to victory over Juventus in the Serie A on Saturday.

The victory has secured European football for Fiorentina next season after finishing at the 7th position which qualifies them for UEFA Europa Conference League.

Duncan scored the first goal to ensure Fiorentina beat the Bianconeri 2-0 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the last game of the season.

The 29-year-old pounced a loose ball inside the box to slot the home the match's opening goal on the stroke of halftime. Giacomo Bonaventura set him up.

Fiorentina sealed the victory in the stoppage time after Argentinian forward, Nicolas Gonzalez, converted a penalty kick.

