Watch Andre Ayew’s consolation goal for Al-Sadd in 2-1 defeat to Al Shamal

Andre Ayew

Ghana international, Andre Ayew netted a consolation goal for Al-Sadd SC on Tuesday evening when the team lost 2-1 to Al Shamal in Qatar.

The talented attacker started for his team today for the matchday 6 encounter of the 2022/23 Qatar Stars League season.



Just seven minutes into the first half, Andre Ayew was presented with a good chance and made no mistake as he slotted his effort into the back of the net to give Al-Sadd the lead.



Unfortunately, the home team could not take advantage of the lead to condemn the opponent to a big defeat.



The visitors put up a spirited performance and managed to come from behind to win 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

It was all thanks to goals from Amjed Attwan and Ali Olwan in the 19th and 24th minutes respectively.



With his goals today, Andre Ayew now has two goals and one assist after making six appearances for Al-Sadd SC.



