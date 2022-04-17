0
Menu
Sports

Watch Andre Ayew's goal and assist for Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League

Andre Ayew Sclre Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew scored and provided an assist for Al-Sadd SC on Friday evening when the team hammered Al-Wehdat 5-2 in the AFC Champions League.

The Black Stars forward started for his Qatari club when the team hosted the opponent in the matchday 3 encounter of the group stage of the competition.

Following a good start to the contest, Al-Sadd SC took the lead through Akram Afif's penalty in the 23rd minute.

Before the break, two goals from Ahmed Samir and Mohammed Anas switched the game in favour of Al-Wehdat.

Later in the second half, goals from Santi Carzola, Andre Ayew, Rodrigo Tabata, and Mohammed Bayati propelled Al-Sadd SC to secure a delightful 5-2 win Al-Wehdat.

The win has taken Al-Sadd SC to second in Group E with 4 points from three matches.

The team must fight for more points in the remaining three matches to fuel the ambition to advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Watch Andre Ayew's goal and assist for Al-Sadd SC against Al-Wehdat in the AFC Champions League below:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Attempt to appoint 17-year-old to head church sparks anger, members stage boycott
We lost $1billion because of you – NPP MP blasts Adwoa Safo
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP
Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock
Related Articles: