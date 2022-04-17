Watch Andre Ayew's goal and assist for Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew scored and provided an assist for Al-Sadd SC on Friday evening when the team hammered Al-Wehdat 5-2 in the AFC Champions League.

The Black Stars forward started for his Qatari club when the team hosted the opponent in the matchday 3 encounter of the group stage of the competition.



Following a good start to the contest, Al-Sadd SC took the lead through Akram Afif's penalty in the 23rd minute.



Before the break, two goals from Ahmed Samir and Mohammed Anas switched the game in favour of Al-Wehdat.



Later in the second half, goals from Santi Carzola, Andre Ayew, Rodrigo Tabata, and Mohammed Bayati propelled Al-Sadd SC to secure a delightful 5-2 win Al-Wehdat.

The win has taken Al-Sadd SC to second in Group E with 4 points from three matches.



The team must fight for more points in the remaining three matches to fuel the ambition to advance to the knockout stage of the competition.



Watch Andre Ayew's goal and assist for Al-Sadd SC against Al-Wehdat in the AFC Champions League below:



