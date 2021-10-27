Watch Andre Ayew’s goal as Al Sadd continues impressive winning run

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew scored a goal to help Al Sadd get their seventh consecutive victory in the Qatar Stars League on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Ayew in the 49th minute beat the goalkeeper with a well-placed shot from close range as Al Sadd beat Umm Salal 3-1 away from home.



The win means Al Sadd remains top of the league, three points ahead of their closest rivals Al-Duhail.



The goal extended Ayew's impressive scoring run to six straight games in the league.

Ayew stays third in the top scorers' chart. He is three and two goals behind Kenya star Michael Olunga and teammate Baghdad Bounedjah respectively.



Watch Andre Ayew's goal in the post below:



