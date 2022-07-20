0
Watch Andre Ayew's goal in Al Sadd’s 7-0 win in pre-season friendly

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew was on target for Al Sadd in their 7-0 win over Austrian club Wiener Viktoria in their pre-season friendly.

Andre Ayew scored the third goal in the match for the Qatari club in the 30th minute to extend their lead.

The Ghanaian forward dribbled his marker after picking up a through pass and slotted it into the net.

His other African counterpart Baghdad Bounedja scored a brace as Rodrigo Tabata scored a hat-trick with Ahmed AlSaeed scoring the final goal in the game.

Ayew is expected to play an important role for the Qatari giants in the coming season, having excelled in his debut campaign. He scored 15 goals in all competitions.

The attacker scored in Al Sadd’s 3-3 with Hungarian side Haladas last week as part of their preparations for the 2022/23 season.

The goal is the Black Stars striker's third in three pre-season games for Al Sadd.

