0
Menu
Sports

Watch Andre Ayew's sleek first league goal of the season

Video Archive
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Andre Ayew was in fine form on Tuesday evening, scoring to help Al Sadd beat Al-Sailiya SC in a Qatar Stars League clash played at the Education City Stadium. 

The Ghana captain scored with a well-placed strike as champions Al Sadd beat Al-Sailiya 2-1 to bounce back to winning ways after last Tuesday’s defeat against Al-Gharafa.

The 32-year-old was played through on goal and kept his cool to slot the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper.

It is Ayew's first league goal of the 2022/23 season, but his second in all competitions.

 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding
Related Articles: