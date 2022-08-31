Watch Andre Ayew's sleek first league goal of the season

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Andre Ayew was in fine form on Tuesday evening, scoring to help Al Sadd beat Al-Sailiya SC in a Qatar Stars League clash played at the Education City Stadium.
The Ghana captain scored with a well-placed strike as champions Al Sadd beat Al-Sailiya 2-1 to bounce back to winning ways after last Tuesday’s defeat against Al-Gharafa.
The 32-year-old was played through on goal and kept his cool to slot the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper.
It is Ayew's first league goal of the 2022/23 season, but his second in all competitions.
