Watch Antoine Semenyo’s 4th goal of the season for Bristol City

Back Stars attacker, Antoine Semenyo scored his fourth goal of the season for Bristol City in their 3-2 loss to Norwich City in the English Championship on Wednesday night.

The player came on as a substitute in the 66th minute and got the consolation goal for his club in the 77th minute.



Semenyo made a good run into the box and found a loose ball which he lashed on into the net to score his fourth goal of the season after returning from injury.



Teemu Pukki scored two goals in the first half for Norwich City before Tommy Conway pulled a goal back for the visitors just before half-time. Josh Sargent restored Norwich's two-goal lead after 65 minutes.



Semenyo has couched a niche for himself as a super-sub after scoring 3 goals in 4 championship appearances.

Statistically, Semenyo at his current rate averages a goal every 31 minutes.



Watch highlights of the match below







JNA