Watch Antoine Semenyo's seventh goal of the season for Bristol City against Derby

Antoine Semenyo 610x400 Ghana international Antoine Semeny

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward, Antoine Semenyo ended his goal drought for Bristol City with a fine finish against Derby County in the English Championship on Saturday.

The 22-year-old netted his side's second to end a ten-game goal drought as Bristol City won 3-1 at the Pride Park.

It was the lanky forward's seventh goal of the season in the English championship.

Semenyo was a handful for the Derby defence and played a huge role leading to the opener by Andreas Weimann in the tenth minute.

He then netted the second for Bristol City in the 38th minute before the hosts pulled one back through Craig Forsyth in the 61st minute.

Bristol City completed the victory with a strike from Tim Klose with ten minutes remaining.

Antoine Semenyo has now contributed seventeen goals in the English second-tier, providing ten assists in 29 games.

