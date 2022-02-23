Watch Asamoah Gyan, Drogba, Sammy Kuffour, Eto'o others play in ceremonial match in Senegal

Senegal win AFCON

Three Ghanaian football legends were among a team of African football legends who played a ceremonial match for the opening of the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Senegal.



Former Black Stars players Asamoah Gyan, Tony Baffoe and Sammy Kuffour were part of a collection of African football legend who graced the event.



A 30-minute ceremonial played to unveil the new stadium saw An African legends team playing a Senegelese legend team.

Neither side won the match as it ended 1-1 with Khalilou Fadiga scoring for the Senegalese whiles Nigerian icon Austin Jay Jay Okocha did same for the African legends.



Among the highly-powered delegation that saw the game at the 50,000-seater stadium were the Presidents of CAF and FIFA.



In a post-match statement shared via his social media handles, Asamoah Gyan said indicated his excitement with meeting the continent’s most celebrated footballers.



