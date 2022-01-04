Watch Asamoah Gyan's last goal at the Africa Cup of Nations

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan will miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after he was not named in the squad for the tournament in Cameroon.
The 36-year-old has a rich record at the tournament, having scored eight goals between 2008 to 2019.
His last goal was a strong header in a round of 16 games against Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.
He did not score in 2019 following the controversial stripping off of his captaincy.
Ghana had a poor tournament in Egypt, exiting the tournament at the round of 16.
Gyan made only two appearances for Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Watch video below:
???? | The header that sealed the Black Stars’ place in the 2017 #TotalEnergiesAFCON quarter-finals⚡— CAF (@CAF_Online) January 4, 2022
A special goal against Mali rounded off Ghana legend @ASAMOAH_GYAN3’s goalscoring record in the Africa Cup of Nations ????@ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/d3pchuuHLz
