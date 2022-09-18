0
Watch Baba Alhassan's match winner for Hermannstadt against UTA Arad

Baba Alhassan Gh.png Ghana international Baba Alhassan

Sun, 18 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Baba Alhassan scored a brace in Hermannstadt's 2-1 away win over UTA Arad in the Romanian Liga I on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

The 22-year-old put up an impressive display as he helped his side secure all three points.

UTA Arad took the lead in the 29th minute of the game courtesy of Virgiliu Postolachi's strike from the penalty spot.

Alhassan equalised for Hermannstadt seven minutes later with a sublime finish.

The Ghanaian bagged the match winner in the 95th minute to seal a vital win for the visitors.

The victory lifted Hermannstadt to 3rd on the league table with 22 points, two points behind leaders Farul who have played one game more.

Alhassan has been one of the standout players for Hermannstadt this season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 10 games in the league.

Watch Baba Alhassan's match winner for Hermannstadt against UTA Arad below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SuperLiga (LPF) (@superligaromania)

