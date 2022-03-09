0
Watch Bechem's Osei Kuffour red card tackle on Etouga

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bechem United defender, Osei Kuffour has come under criticism for a silly tackle at the blind side of the referee during Bechem's goalless draw with Asante Kotoko on Tuesday, March 8.

During the match, Kotoko's Franck Mbella Etouga pressed the defender, trying to win possession. The Cameroonian tried to block Kuffour's clearance with a sliding tackle but failed. Kuffour stamped the forward in the process and escaped an immediate punishment because the incident happened at the blind side of the referee.

Fortunately, the act was caught on camera and thus went viral after the match.

Bechem United has reacted to the incident by issuing an apology in the early hours of Wednesday, March 9.

Watch the take in the video below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
