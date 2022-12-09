Watch Benjamin Bernard Boateng's goal against Aswan SC

On Thursday afternoon, Benjamin Bernard Boateng scored his first goal of the season in the Egyptian Premier League as Smouha SC lost at home.

Smouha was defeated 2-1 at home by newly promoted Aswan SC in a matchday six encounter at the Alexandria Stadium. Boateng scored the first goal of the game, putting Smouha up in the seventh minute after some great passing.



Mohamed Hamdi Zaki of Egypt scored Aswan's equalizing goal in the 15th minute after Mohamed Nagy set him up.



Seven minutes before halftime, Hamdi Zaki scored once again to give Aswan the lead for the first time in the match and secure the victory for the visitors. Smouha's Douko Dodo was sent off after receiving a second yellow in the 90th minute.



Boateng, 22, who is on loan from Al Ittihad Alexandria for the whole season, has scored once in four appearances.

In his debut season playing with Al Ittihad in the Egyptian Premier League, the former Elmina Sharks FC player scored 6 goals in 29 games.



Smouha is 13th on the league table with five points after five games.



