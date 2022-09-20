0
Menu
Sports

Watch Bernard Mensah first goal of season for Kayserispor

Video Archive
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah was on target for the first time this season for Kayserispor in their 4-0 win over Hatayspor in the Süper Lig on Friday.

The 27-year-old put up an impressive display as he helped his side secure all three points at The New Hatay Stadium.

Mensah gave the visitors an early lead in the 5th minute of the game as he converted from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 before Miguel Felipe Cardoso doubled their advantage prior to halt time.

After the recess, late goals from Andrea Bertolacci and Mario Gavranovic gave Kayserispor a 4-0 victory as Hatayspor finished the game with 10 men after Simon Falette was shown a red card.

Mensah lasted for 79th minute before being replaced by his compatriot Yaw Ackah.

He has made seven appearances for Kayserispor, scored once and provided one assist.

Watch Bernard Mensah first goal of season for Kayserispor against Hatayspor below:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
Related Articles: