Watch Black Stars departure and arrival to Zimbabwe

The Black Stars have safely arrived in Harare for the reverse fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win against Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the matchday three games.



Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Parety, and Andre Dede Ayew scored for the Black Stars to keep the country's qualification chances alive.



Ghana will be hoping to continue their fine start under new manager, Milovan Rajevac in the return leg against the Warriors in their backyard.



The Black Stars led by Milovan Rajevac left the shores of the country early hours on Sunday and have safely arrived in Harare for the game scheduled on Tuesday.



The team was in company with Kurt Okraku, who is the President of the Ghana Football [GFA] together with Management Committee members of the Black Stars.



The team will train today before the game on Tuesday.

The Black Stars following the impressive win are trailing South Africa with just a point after three rounds of matches.



South Africa has amassed 7 points with Ghana accumulating 6 points from three games.



Watch below Black Stars departure and arrival to Zimbabwe:







