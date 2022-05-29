0
Watch Black Stars first training session ahead of Madagascar match

Sun, 29 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars held their first training session at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Coach Otto Addo had almost a full house without the exception of a few players who were yet to arrive in camp.

Present at the training were English based players Jojo Wollacott and Antoine Semenyo who are making their debut call up for Ghana.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and his brother, Jordan Ayew were also present at training alongside Mubarak Wakaso, Baba Rahman, Afena Gyan and others.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, Fatawu Issahaku and Mohammed Kudus also took part in the training session which was held behind closed doors.

Ghana will play Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 1st in the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers

Watch video below:

